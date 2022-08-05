Crypt Of The NecroDancer Receives New DLC And a Sequel

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an indie success story that found a fanbase thanks to its unique premise about moving and attacking while matching your actions to a rhythm. After many years, studio Brace Yourself Games has now released a brand new DLC for the game, and the studio has even teased a sequel to boot.

The new DLC is called Synchrony and it has been released in an early access state. It brings with it a host of new features for fans to enjoy. Some of the new content includes three new selectable characters. Chaunter can possess their enemies and attack using their own powers against them. There’s also Suzy, who is a faster character that can make use of a dash attack with invincibility frames. Finally, Klarinetta uses a two-handed sword to deal big damage during combat.

Beyond characters, the new DLC also introduces new ways to play the game. Eight players can now take part in new multiplayer offerings that include both cooperative and versus modes. Synchrony will also provide players with full mod support, and an integrated mod portal to assist with that. Rounding out the package are various additions to the game, such as new enemies, items, weapons, and spells to make use of.

These are all excellent reasons for fans of Crypt of the NecroDancer to jump back in, but Brace Yourself Games has gone one step further by teasing a full-on sequel to the game as well. The new sequel is titled Crypt of the NecroDancer—Rift of the NecroDancer, but no details for the new game have been revealed aside from its name and logo.

Crypt of the NecroDancer is currently available on Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles. However, for the time being, the Synchrony DLC is exclusive to the PC version of the game.

