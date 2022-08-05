Will Young Justice Be Canceled In Wake Of WBD Shifts?

The phrase “everything is on the line right now” is a very apt one for the current regime in regards to Warner Bros Discovery. Because over the last few days they’ve been making a sweeping array of moves that have boggled the minds of many from those in the industry, to the very fans that watch the various products they make. Not the least of which was the DCEU and its new “10-year plan” and the promise of “less scripted content” as well as less focus on children’s and family programming, as well as animation projects apparently. Which…makes many wonder what’s going to happen with Young Justice.

If you recall, Young Justice started out on Cartoon Network via the DC Nation Block that would eventually end after two seasons of the beloved show. But then, via DC Universe and then HBO Max, we got two more seasons, and many revere Season 4 to be one of the best animated showings ever put on television in terms of not just looks, but characters and storytelling.

…so…where does that leave us? Well, we don’t know, and that’s kind of scary given all the hurdles that this show has already had to try and get over just to get seasons 3 and 4.

WBD CEO David Zaslav did say that their “goal” was to “grow the DC brand, to grow the DC characters. But also, our job is to protect the DC brand, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

That can mean a lot of different things as Batgirl fans found out over the last few days. And so the fate of this beloved animated series is well and truly anyone’s guess, because at this point, who can guess what the new regime at Warner Bros Discovery is going to want to do?

Source: ComicBook.com