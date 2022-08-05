Kirby’s 30th Anniversary Concert To Be Live-Streamed Next Week

Nintendo announced that it would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise with a concert back in March of this year. The Japanese gaming company said that the event would take place on August 11 and that it would be live streamed online for free, directly from the venue at Tokyo Garden Theatre.

Nintendo has reconfirmed the details for the event on Twitter now. In a new post, the company says: “Heads up, #Kirby fans! The #Kirby30 Anniversary Music Fest is streaming live globally next week. Get ready to jam on 8/11 at 2 AM PST!”

For viewers in other parts of the world, this means that the concert will start at 5 AM EST, and 10 AM BST. Thankfully, Nintendo mentioned that it will upload the full video to YouTube at a later date, which should help fans who cannot watch live at some of these more awkward times. In a follow-up Tweet, Nintendo said: “We plan to upload a video archive of the #Kirby30 Anniversary Music Fest at a later date. Please note — the concert will be in Japanese and will not have simultaneous interpretation to other languages.”

The official website of the event provides some more details about what fans can expect from the concert. It reads: “To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kirby, a one-time-only music festival will be held featuring a large, big band-style ensemble of 35 musicians performing in a variety of genres. This event is a musical event in which you can enjoy original medleys of songs from past titles in the series while reminiscing on your memories with them. A large LED monitor at the venue will also feature a moving Kirby!”

The Kirby franchise began with Kirby’s Dream Land, which was released all the way back in April 1992. The series is still going strong with the well-received release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land earlier this year, and the upcoming release of Kirby’s Dream Buffet later this summer.

The Kirby 30th-anniversary concert can be viewed here.

Source