Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles Movie Will Come Out Next Year

Last year, Seth Rogen shared a mysterious drawing on his Twitter page. The Canadian stand-up comedian and filmmaker scribbled a Ninja Turtles project on a notebook, looking like a terrible school project Leonardo wrote. If this drawing was mainly funny, it also teased two crucial things: Seth Rogen was working on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, and the film would release on August 11, 2023.

Today, Seth Rogen sheds more light on this project. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and will come to theatres on August 4, 2023. The movie will come out one week earlier than Rogen anticipated last year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters one year from today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bm1jVyawa6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 4, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will focus on the “teenage” part of the Turtles

In an interview with Collider, Rogen shared more about his vision for the movie. “As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most,” said Rogen. “And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film.”

Rogen’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, will produce Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem alongside Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Paramount Pictures handles the distribution of the movie.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are trending recently, thanks to the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. This beat’em up game played on the nostalgia of many players, with its old-school graphics and dynamic gameplay for up to six players – or four players on PlayStation.

One more year to wait before yelling Cowabunga in theaters!

