Warner Bros Discovery Has “10 Year Plan” For DC Comics Movies?

Ever since Warner Bros Discovery got their merger done, everyone has been wondering what the “big changes” were going to be, and for better and for worse, we have gotten that answer. Because in the course of less than a week, they have shelved the Batgirl and Scoob! Movies that were on the way, they’ve announced they’re merging their two streaming services in HBO Max and Discovery+, and apparently they’re trying to chip away at the debt that is binding them after the deal. But of course, what most people want to know is…what is going on with the DCEU?

Because after the stunning Batgirl cancelation, and the death of the Arrowverse (which happened AFTER the merger), many have been wondering if there is honestly a plan here, or if they’re just “making cuts” to see what is left after they’re done. During an earnings call, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that there is a plan in place, and it’s one that should be familiar to you:

“There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together, very effectively, with Kevin Feige at Disney,” he said.

The Alan Horn name drop is key here because WBD honestly hired them as a special consultant with the goal of helping them “rectify” all that was going on with the DCEU. But if you recall, after Man of Steel came out there was a “10 year plan” for the DCEU that started with Batman V Superman and then ended with Green Lantern and Cyborg in 2020…those last two movies didn’t happen and things went off the rails pretty quickly.

While DC Comics fans are likely trying to hold onto hope right now, we don’t blame them for being a bit nervous about all that’s going on.

Source: ComicBook.com