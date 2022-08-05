The Flash Movie Is Still Coming Out

So yeah, the last few days of news for DC Comics has been crazy, with Warner Bros Discovery stating that the already done filming Batgirl movie is getting shelved after the company made some “difficult decisions” concerning it. The larger overall theory was this would be one of many to “course correct” what Warner Bros had been trying to do with the DCEU in order to go away from the Snyderverse and basically start clean. But now, we have to wonder if that theory is going to be true, because according to WBD CEO David Zaslav, The Flash movie is still coming.

The reason this was in doubt was multiple reasons. One, like the Batgirl movie, that one had the returning Michael Keaton as Batman in a major plot thread. Second, the current legal situation with Ezra Miller seems to be growing by the month and one can only wonder what it’ll be like when The Flash movie comes out next year. Hint: it’s bad. But according to Zaslav during an earnings call, it is indeed still coming out:

“We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we’re working on all of those,” Zaslav revealed.

Obviously, things can change in a heartbeat, something that Zaslav and WBD is showing quite well over the last 72 hours as they’ve not only canceled mostly finished movies and put away a lot of shows on HBO Max, they’ve fused that streaming service with Discovery+ (and that’ll roll out soon enough) and apparently they “have a plan” for the DC Comics movies as a whole.

Whether this is something to look forward to or fear is honestly something we can’t speak on because nothing has truly happened yet on the positive side. So all we can say is…stay tuned.

Source: ComicBook.com