Joker: Folie à Deux Officially Adds Lady Gaga Into the Mix

After months of rumors and fan speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Lady Gaga will star in Joker 2, which has officially been titled Joker: Folie à Deux and directed once again by Todd Phillips. The film has also been confirmed as a musical – which makes sense to add Lady Gaga into the mix – after there were rumors about if it would be or not. The announcement comes just a day after Warner Bros. revealed that the sequel would be aiming for a 2024 release date

This could be seen as a left-field choice, but it’s not like Lady Gaga is an amateur in the acting world, her performances in A Star is Born and House of Gucci both received rave reviews as well as proving many a critic wrong. The singer herself confirmed the casting news on Twitter and Instagram with a short video that shows both her and Phoenix as silhouettes.

The tweet confirmation from Lady Gaga

It is not known what role Gaga will be taking on in the film just yet, but the chances of it being Harley Quinn are high. In fact, in the same post, Harley Quinn’s signature heart tattoo was outlined on Gaga’s face. Just imagine it now, Gaga and Phoenix hot stepping down the street while singing a lovely little musical number – it’s beautiful, isn’t it?

More on the film’s title though, Joker: Folie à Deux. What does ‘Folie à Deux’ mean? It refers to the clinical term for the ‘shared madness’ between two people, often when hallucinations are believed to transfer from one host to another. This will make perfect sense for DC fans out there who know the history between these two characters, and it seems as if Gaga and Phoenix will be playing two mad lovers who enjoy creating chaos – nothing new for this crazy couple then.

If all goes to plan Joker: Folie à Deux will officially be heading to theatres on October 4, 2024, and if it’s anything like the first film then, it will definitely turn a few heads.

