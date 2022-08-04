Check Out This Weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days Games

Another week has gone by which means Xbox has another new lineup of games to take advantage of over the coming weekend. This week’s titles include a big AAA game, an action-adventure game and a roguelike card game. Players will be able to jump into Far Cry 6, The Serpent Rogue and Roguebook from today, August 4 until Sunday, August 7.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play these three new titles throughout the weekend, during which time the games will also be on sale at discounted rates for players who want to continue their gameplay after the Free Play Days event is finished.

Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft’s most recent entry into the Far Cry franchise and sees players taking on a tyrannical dictator on the Caribbean island of Yara. Surviving the brutal regime of Antón Castillo will be no mean feat, and players will need to gather rebel forces to incite a revolution to overthrow him. Players will be able to experience the full Far Cry 6 package this weekend, including the post-launch improvements that have been put into the game plus three themed crossover missions. There’s a Rambo-themed mission, a Stranger Things content crossover and a mission that sees players team up with iconic actor Danny Trejo.

Action-adventure meets botany in The Serpent Rogue, which takes players back to a fantastical medieval setting. The game itself encourages exploration and creature-taming, plus concocting a vast array of alchemical potions. The Serpent Rogue is an interesting title for fans who enjoy a bit of choice and consequence mixed up with their adventures.

Finally, players will be able to deal with some magical cards in Roguebook, which was developed by the creators of Magic the Gathering and Faeria. Combine cards, relics and abilities to defeat and escape the Roguebook in this deckbuilding roguelike game.

These games will be available as part of Xbox Free Play Days from August 4 to August 7 for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

