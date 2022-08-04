Back 4 Blood Reveals “Children Of The Worm” DLC

Co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood will be getting its second expansion DLC this month. Newly revealed as “Children of the Worm”, the game’s next update will launch on August 30. It’ll be available as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition, or via standalone purchase.

The latest expansion will introduce a new story campaign into Back 4 Blood which is said to thrust players into a challenging standoff with a dangerous new enemy threat that stands separately from the hordes of infected zombies that currently make the characters’ lives difficult. The new story will form the game’s Act 5 content and follows on from the previous “Tunnels of Terror” DLC that was released in April.

“Children of the Worm” will also bring about the addition of a new playable Cleaner character. “Prophet” Dan will be a self-confessed doomsday preacher who happens to be pretty nifty with a gun or two as well as sporting a rather epic-looking handlebar moustache. Impressive facial hair aside, players will probably need to get to grips with Dan’s skill set, as the Children of the Worm look set to threaten humanity alongside that of the zombie Ridden.

Also heading to Back 4 Blood as part of the upcoming expansion will be eight brand new and DLC-exclusive character skins for the existing Cleaners and 12 additional weapon skins. There’ll also be a range of new weapons, accessories, and cards to mix things up a bit with. These include new bear traps and a ‘Lockjaw’ rifle, amongst other new items. The game has recently had a boost to its main content in the form of free updates to items, skins and legendary items. It looks like the latest DLC is just the latest in a planned set of post-launch updates for Turtle Rock’s co-op zombie FPS.

