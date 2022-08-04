A New Hogwarts Legacy Cutscene Has Been Shared

Image is taken from the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy

A new Hogwarts Legacy cutscene was shared at a recent tech event that showed some exciting new developments regarding this highly anticipated game. The tech event – which is called the Autodesk Vision Series and is hosted by the software company Autodesk – is a place where game developers can give presentations that explain how Autodesk’s software is used in a game’s development.

The presentation in question took place on Wednesday (August 4) and explored how Autodesk Maya and MotionBuilder were used when bringing the cinematics in Hogwarts Legacy to life. The presentation showed certain cutscenes, one, in particular, showed two Hogwarts students watching several dark wizards restraining a hippogriff (as you do).

The presentation also showed what tools are needed in the development process, more specifically what is needed for the characters in the game, as well as another look at the in-game character creation screen. Take a look at the Twitter thread below that highlights all these images and the new Hogwarts Legacy cutscene too.

Prof. Abraham Ronan

You might well be aware that Hogwarts Legacy still hasn’t been given a release date, but Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment claims to still be aiming for a release towards the end of the year – but don’t be surprised if we saw a delay, like so many other games before it, and come to mention it, this game as well.

If you are one of those people that craves any kind of news regarding Hogwarts Legacy, then you should make a note of the upcoming release of the official artbook which has just been given an updated release date of December 6 – yes, we know that’s far away but it’s as good as we can do right now.

For a title that is as highly anticipated as this, there has been a noticeable lack of important information released. However, that doesn’t derail those trusty fans out there who have been frantically looking over the only released footage so far. One fan even managed to access hidden files on the official website which revealed the contents of the Collector’s and Deluxe Editions of the game – this is a true sign that fans of the wizarding world will stop at nothing to gain whatever it is they need, morally correct or not.

