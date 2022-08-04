Frogwares Reveals Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Remake

Ukrainian developers Frogwares have announced their latest project, a remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. The studio has also shared details of the planned game’s Kickstarter page, on which it’s explained that they’re looking to raise €70,000 to complete its development.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened was initially released back in 2006. Frogwares’ further outings with the iconic detective in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, amongst others, put them in a solid position to rework the IP in what they describe as “a full remake and substantial rewrite being rebuilt and redesigned from the ground up to run in Unreal Engine 4.” The news of the remake came alongside a new reveal trailer, which you can check out right here to get a feel for the creepy Lovecraftian vibes.

It’s explained on the game’s Kickstarter page that the development of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has been hindered greatly by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, where Frogwares is based.

We are a team of around 90+ people, and we make Unreal Engine-powered games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. We have released 20+ titles over the years but the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced. As this war has no foreseeable end in sight, we are now working around this new reality of ours. For those of us on the team not serving in the military or with various humanitarian aid organizations, the only way we can fight back is by keeping our team creating. For normal citizens like us, our most potent weapon right now against the Russians is being able to keep Ukrainian society and our economy alive. Frogwares

In order to see the project come to fruition, the game’s Kickstarter goal is set at €70,000, of which over €50,000 has already been pledged as of the time of writing. It’s fair to say that the community is getting behind the production of this game. It’s not only keen to support those in war-torn Ukraine, but many feel that this Lovecraft meets Holmes crossover project has huge potential.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates on Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened remake as things progress. It’s planned to release in 2023 on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

