Go Behind The Scenes Of The Making Of ‘Arcane’

One of the surprise smash hits on Netflix last year was Arcane, the League of Legends-inspired animated series. Co-created by Riot Games and the French animation studio Fortiche Productions, the series has already won nine Annie Awards and is up for Best Animated Program and Best Sound Editing at the Emmy Awards this September.

Now, Riot Games is giving fans new insight into the creative and production processes that went into the making of Arcane. “Bridging The Rift” is a new, five-part documentary series that aims to take viewers behind the scenes of the show, from the initial series pitch to the finishing touches and global release. The episodes will be broadcast free on YouTube every Thursday at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/ 4 PM BST, beginning today, August 4 and finishing on September 1. You can check out the trailer for the series right here.

The series was a massive hit on Netflix and rapidly reached the number one spot for views upon its release in November last year. Arcane went on to hold the top spot for three straight weeks, as well as reaching the top 10 in 52 countries. The series was so successful that a second season has been announced, although we’re yet to hear about a potential launch date.

Arcane focuses on the origin stories of some of League of Legends‘ most iconic characters. The action takes place in the gorgeously designed settings of the city of Piltover and the depths of its undercity, Zaun. Notable champions that feature throughout are Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor, to name a few fan favourites. While it’s often considered risky to take video game IP and adapt it for televised media, this was a gamble that clearly paid off for Riot Games and Fortiche Production, as audiences flocked in with significant numbers.

The first episode of “Bridging the Rift” is available over on YouTube right now and focuses on how Arcane first came about from the creative team’s original concept. If you haven’t had the chance to watch Arcane yet, you can check it out on Netflix right now.

Source -PR