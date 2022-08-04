Batgirl Star Speaks Her Mind On Movies Cancelation

The Batgirl cancelation by Warner Bros Discovery is still being felt by people from all over, and the questions of “why” and “what next?” are still being asked without any real clear answers. We’ve been hearing not just reactions from fans, but reactions from creators like legendary writer Gail Simone who has written a great deal of Barbara Gordon’s modern comic history and she’s devastated by this too. But not surprisingly, the person that many people wanted to hear from is the woman who was to play the fan-favorite character. Leslie Grace.

Thankfully, we did hear from her on her social media accounts, where she posted many photos of her from the set as well as this message:

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!”

Indeed, and while there are still many fighting to get the movie back on the screen in some capacity, more reports are circulating about why this is happening at all. Apparently, Warner Bros Discovery has a MASSIVE debt that they need to pay off due to the amount they put together to get the merger to happen. And some of the reports say that canceling this movie will save them $20 million.

It’s hard to know how much profit they would’ve made if the movie actually released, but if this is the first of many “cuts for cash” to come…fans might want to brace for impact. Especially since there are all sorts of rumors of what might happen with the future DC Comics films in the pipeline both done and nearly done. We’re not saying a full “wiped slate” is coming as that would cause quite a stir, but it is something to go and be ready for…just in case.

Source: Instagram