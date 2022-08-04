Tactics Ogre: Reborn Officially Announced

With rumours and several leaks abound, finally Square-Enix have confirmed what we already knew – Tactics Ogre: Reborn is real, and it’s coming very soon. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th, 2022.

From the Square-Enix press release, we learn,

“Tactics Ogre: Reborn delivers beautifully converted high-definition graphics, updated battle systems and vast sound improvements including fully-voiced cutscenes (English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and re-recorded live background music composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto – all bringing to life a new experience that Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers alike will enjoy.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in The Valerian Isles, jewels of the Obero Sea. Following many years of conflict, there finally rose a man to put an end to this: Dorgalua Oberyth. Known as the “Dynast-King,” he brought peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, a civil war erupts and throws the isles of Valeria into a bloody struggle for power between three warring factions. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, caught in the center of the bloodshed. Although he seeks a path of freedom and justice, players will soon discover that even the noblest of goals requires impossibly difficult decisions to be made.



Reborn and deeper than ever, this classic tactical role-playing adventure enables players to fully immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players will take control of a team of units on the battlefield and utilize the turn-based combat system to act strategically and gain the upper hand over their enemy. As players progress, they can recruit additional party members, experiment with various classes, weapons, magic and abilities, and make key decisions at several instances in the story that will ultimately impact how events unfold.”

Sing to me of a time long past.

A time when men answered to power alone.

Ruled by steel. Steeped in darkness.

Sing of an age called Xytegenia.#TacticsOgre is Reborn on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/MBVsdLnXHY pic.twitter.com/3gKYS77Lp3 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) August 4, 2022

“New updates and features include:

Beautifully remastered graphics that enhance yet maintain the original distinctive visual style

Fully voiced cutscenes in English & Japanese

Full orchestral re-recording of the game’s soundtrack

Assorted quality of life updates, such as: Redesigned battle system Adjusted level management system Reworked AI Simplified and improved UI”



The reimagined Tactics Ogre: Reborn will see two different editions become available for prospective buyers, the standard edition which just includes the game, and the Digital Premium Edition which also includes the game’s soundtrack. All will be available across all platforms at launch on November 11th, 2022.

Source