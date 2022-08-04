The Ascent DLC Confirmed, Arriving This Month

In recent days we reported to you about teases from The Ascent developer Neon Giant, that DLC was incoming for their popular 2022 cyberpunk-inspired title. Now the word is out, and it’s official, DLC is on the way! The Ascent‘s DLC, titled Cyber-Heist, will be arriving for the game imminently, August 18th to be exact.

In a press release Neon Giant and publisher Curve Digital say about the coming expansion:

“The Ascent: Cyber Heist is set after the base game’s main story and is accessible for those who’ve completed the main campaign and want to take on a new contract for a top-secret mission. Continue the story either solo or co-op with friends in a range of all new main missions and exciting side quests. Players can blast or smash their way through with brand new weapons, including advanced melee combat, in a new never explored before location.

In Cyber Heist, Kira, your former employer, has a new top-secret job, and as a newly independent contractor how could you refuse? Venture outside of your familiar arcology into a brand new arcology owned by the Malhorst-Gelb Group. There’s some new ground-breaking tech ripe for the taking, but you’re not the only one with their sights on the prize.

Solo or in co-op with your friends, take on new challenging missions, explore brand new environments, fight your way against new enemies, and experience new ways of fighting using melee weapons!”

The DLC promises a continuation of the story, solo or in co-op, new weapons, new overworld locations to visit, new main, and side quests, and will be launching at quite a fair price of £7.99/€9.99/$9.99USD. A special edition of the game is being released that bundles in the core game, previous DLC, as well as the Cyber Heist expansion as well coming out at £36.99/€44.99/$44.99

The Ascent is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC

