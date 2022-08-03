Are More DC Comics Films On The Slate For Delays Or Cancelation?

When it comes to the DC Comics movies that have been coming out over the last decade or so, the only thing you can say that is consistent about them is that…it’s very inconsistent. Because they started out with like a 10 year plan, but that basically fell apart after not even 5 movies due to Warner Bros interfering and trying to change the DCEU into more like the MCU despite that not being what they set out to do in the first place. And with the newest cancelation via Batgirl, many are wondering what might be next.

This isn’t just random rumor though, there are big rumors swirling around key sources stating that upcoming DC Comics films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and curiously enough Shazam Fury of the Gods are on the block for having their release dates shift. This is really odd for the later one as we just got a trailer for it at San Diego Comic-Con and it said that the movie was set for Christmas. Plus, we know the movie is actually done per the director, hence we weren’t surprised when the movie was moved up from 2023 to now.

The other big question though is that of the Blue Beetle movie. This was originally going to be an HBO Max film, but then it was promoted to a theater release and actually finished filming just recently. There has been no word on whether it’s going to be canceled like Batgirl, but given all that’s going on, we really can’t say.

The only thing that seems to be assured at present is that of Black Adam, and we say that the movie is coming out really soon, they just did a big tie-in to it via League of Super Pets, and this movie at present (to most people’s knowledge) doesn’t have the “larger connections” that need to be rewritten like what was going to happen with others.

And yes, many expect The Flash to be scrapped too due to all that’s going on with it…but that hasn’t been confirmed either.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter