The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold 111 Million Units

– Switch now at 111.08m units (+ 3.43m units in the last quarter; a decline from last year's 4.45m due to the semiconductor shortage)

– demand remains stable in all regions

– forecast still at 21m unitshttps://t.co/BTWHuT6VCm pic.twitter.com/aClTvDLLzr — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 3, 2022

When it comes down it, the video game industry is all about sales. If a game or system does well, it will be noted and good things will spin out of that. From sequels, to improved versions of consoles, and so on. From basically the moment of its launch, the Nintendo Switch has done incredibly well in terms of sales, and that hasn’t stopped going into its fifth full year. The newest financial data for the first quarter of the latest fiscal year has arrived, and with it comes the news that the Switch has sold 111 million units in total now.

That means that from April-June, the console sold about 3.43 million units, a very solid number. Though as the insider above notes, that’s a drop from the same quarter from last year. But the reason for that is because of the fact that the semiconductor shortage continues to grip the world and that means that less Nintendo Switch models are able to be made. The current projection is that of 21 million units being sold in the fiscal year.

And if we’re being honest, the current outlook for the rest of this literal year alone is pretty grand for Nintendo and its console. We just had the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Splatoon 3 is on the horizon next month. And of course, there is the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and that’s just the main 1st party games for the year. There are also plenty of 3rd party titles coming out later this year that’ll drive up sales as well.

We also haven’t had a Nintendo Direct in a long time, and so once one of those drops, the hype for the console will once again rise. Either way though, the Switch is doing great, and it doesn’t look to be stopping.

Sourced: Twitter