Batgirl Directors Express Shock Over Movie Cancelation

To say that there is still shock over what happened with the Batgirl movie is an understatement. Despite it being known for a while now, people still don’t get how Warner Bros Discovery canceled a movie that was done and just awaiting full post-production and a release date.

Billal Fallah and Adil Al Arbi were the directors of the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, and they have been hyping up the movie quite a bit. So you can imagine their shock when they found out the movie was full-on canceled. And in a statement, they’ve revealed their thoughts:

“We are saddened and shocked by the news,” wrote Fallah and Al Arbi. “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see an embrace the final films themselves. Maybe one day they will insha/Allah.”

“Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life,” they added. “We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity. In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to hav ebeen part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.”

The statement from Warner Bros Discovery was that this cancelation was done due to the “changing direction” of WBD, and what that means is still being determined. But there are many who want this movie to still release someway, somehow.

