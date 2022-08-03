PC Is the Biggest Source of Revenue for Capcom in Q1 2022

Capcom is an iconic developer and publisher. The studio is behind some of the most beloved franchises in gaming history, such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. If these series are traditionally linked to console gaming, the trend seems to be shifting in favor of PC gaming.

During its latest quarterly report, Capcom shared information about its recent sales. PC makes up 50% of the company’s game unit sales during the Q1 2022 period. The summer sale Capcom carried out during June helped bolster the unit sales as players bought new games despite their existing backlog.

One of the reasons for this success on PC is the release of Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion Sunbreak on Microsoft Windows. Monster Hunter Rise reached PC in January 2022, ten months after its initial release on Nintendo Switch. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak came out on June 30, 2022, on both Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. In a little over a month, this expansion surpassed 3 million units sold. The total sales of Monster Hunter Rise reached 10 million units.

Despite the success of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the net sales of Capcom are almost cut by half compared to last year. Resident Evil Village led the charge in 2021, with Lady Dimitrescu picking the interest of players across the world.

“The ratio of units sold on the PC during the first quarter was approximately 50%. For the full year we expect this to slightly decrease due to the release of a major new title in the fourth quarter,” Capcom said in a Q&A session.

The major new title Capcom mentions is the remake of Resident Evil 4, scheduled to release on March 24, 2023. While this date seems pretty far from today, it will still count into Capcom’s financial year 2022 as it ends on March 31.

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the long-awaited multiplayer component of Resident Evil Village, will finally see the light of day on October 28, 2022. This may cause a new wave of players to buy Resident Evil Village and therefore boost the unit sales for Capcom.

To end its financial report, Capcom shared some impressive data about its most popular game franchises. The Resident Evil series sold 127 million units, and the new games coming out this year will probably increase this number even further. The Monster Hunter series surpassed 84 million units sold. Street Fighter sold 48 million units, but this number should go through the roof with the release of Street Fighter 6 in 2023.