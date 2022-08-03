World of Warcraft Shadowlands Season 4 Is Now Live

The Shadowlands is the latest World of Warcraft expansion released on November 23, 2020. The expansion has only seen two major content patches going live. The Chains of Domination brought about Maw revamp together with the Sanctum of Domination with Sylvanas as the final boss. The second content patch, The Eternity’s End, introduced us to Zereth Mortis and The Sephulcer of the First Ones as we finally defeated Jailer.

However, as we’re desperately waiting for the end of the Shadowlands and the release of Dragonflight, which is currently in alpha, Blizzard treated us with yet another season in the Shadowlands to take the edge off the wait.

Today, on August 3rd, Shadowlands Season 4 went live with countless changes, such as eight returning dungeons added to the mythic plus pool, fresh seasonal awards, brand new affixes for both dungeons and raids and, of course, amazing rewards.

One of the core features introduced with Shadowlands Season 4 going live are Fated Raids. With fated raids, the die-hard WoW fans can once again enter the legendary Shadowlands raids. However, once you enter a Fated Raid, each boss will have adjusted stats and will be empowered with Fated Powers to pose a real challenge.

Another major change coming with Shadowlands Season 4 season being live is the mythic plus dungeon pool. Previously in the Shadowlands, we’ve only frequented Shadowland’s dungeons. However, Blizzard is bringing back two dungeons from the previous three expansions.

Finally, to keep these mythic plus dungeons spicy, Blizzard introduces a new mythic plus affix: Shrouded. This, as anticipated, involves the cunning Nathrezim infiltrators who disguised themselves among non-boss enemies. However, if you look carefully, spot them and kill them, you’ll be rewarded handsomely with a buff to your secondary stat and, mana and health regeneration buff.

Source