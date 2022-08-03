Square Enix Shares New Harvestella Details

Harvestella, the upcoming fantasy farming-meets-life-sim hybrid game from Square Enix, has shared some new screenshots and character details. The game’s official website has received an update which showcases more information about the main story and world setting, along with a look at some of the characters.

The main story in Harvestella takes place on a planet where four giant crystals are known as “Seas Light” and regulate the four seasons. After a mysterious accident, the crystals begin to give off an abnormal light filled with a cloud of dust that begins to threaten the planet’s way of life. Cue a whole load of dying crops and a horrible poisoned atmosphere. The action revolves around this “season of death,” which one of the game’s characters Aria is trying to unravel the mystery of. Players will befriend Aria, and a host of other characters, on their journey across the game’s world. Players will be able to build relationships with these characters through quest completion and dialogue.

One of the game’s cities is also revealed on the new website. Nemea, City of Spring, will feature an orphanage and beautiful cherry blossom trees that bloom all year round. Harvestella will feature towns, cities and dungeons that correspond with each of the four seasons. It’s all very mysterious but looks absolutely stunning in the latest screenshots.

Away from the action, players will be able to farm, craft, cook and fish, in just some of the game’s more relaxing opportunities. Alongside the campaign, Harvestella seems to have a strong focus on being a farming RPG and features seasonal challenges and elements that coincide with its main premise. Beware of the “season of death,” which will basically kill off all your crops and reduce your production lines to dust.

Harvestella will be released on PC via Steam and on Nintendo Switch on November 4. Pre-orders on Steam are available now.

Source