Elden Ring Breaks Records on YouTube

YouTube recently shared some data about Elden Ring. The game gathered 3.4 billion video views in 60 days, making it one of the biggest launches ever on YouTube.

3.4 billion views is a huge number. This is the equivalent of every inhabitant of China, India, the United States, and Russia watching an Elden Ring video in the past two months. This number is a record in video game history on YouTube.

The second most-watched game at launch was Grand Theft Auto V, with 1.9 billion video views. Red Dead Redemption 2 fills the podium at third position with 1.4 billion views. Super Mario Odyssey gathered a total of 828 million video views, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had 638 million views and Skyrim counted 454 million views.

YouTube highlighted five Elden Ring content creators for their videos about the game. The company attributed awards to these content creators, depending on the type of video they published.

VaatiVidya is the Lore Specialist, as his videos explore the lore of Elden Ring and all the mysteries hiding in the Lands Between. Zullie The Witch also explores the story of Elden Ring and got the Soulsborne Scholar award for her in-depth analysis of the game’s characters and creatures.

Fextralife provides several boss guides and guides to ease the adventure in the Lands Between, which grants him the All-Knowing Guide award. Distortion2 is a speedrunner who managed to beat Elden Ring in seven minutes – 6:59 to be exact. This performance earned him the Bloodhound Stepper award.

Besides guides, in-depth analysis, and gameplay videos, another category gathered many Elden Ring enthusiasts. RichaadEB totaled 215,000 views on his metal cover of the Elden Ring main theme, leading YouTube to grant him the Tarnished Tunemaker award.

If some YouTubers are more famous than others, the real stars of Elden Ring videos are the game’s bosses. Margit, The Fell Omen is the most popular Elden Ring boss. Malenia, Blade of Miquella, comes second. Godrick the Grafted, Starscourge Radahn, and Draconic Tree Sentinel complete this Top 5 of the most video uploads by bosses.

Elden Ring came out on February 25, 2022. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.