John Boyega Is Fine Not Doing A Marvel Movie

When it comes to being successful, in any facet of life, you’re going to inspire people to want to try and do the same. Meaning, to try and be as successful as that which “worked”. Another avenue of this though is that when success is evident, you want to be a part of it. Like how many video gamers would LOVE to work with the companies that make their favorite titles so they can be “part of the process.” In the movie world, major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe are so big and money-making that you’d swear that everyone would want to jump on board a movie is possible. But for John Boyega, that’s not the case at all.

You might recall his roles in such movies as the Star Wars Sequels or Pacific Rim Uprising. But others will feel his smaller movies are better like with Attack The Block. Either way, Boyega notes that while he has nothing against Marvel Studios or their products, he has his own vision on what he wants to do right now:

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega told in an interview. “I want to do nuanced things. . . . I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Indeed, while it’s true that there is a lot of potential money in being with the MCU for a long time (as RDJ proved in spades), there is a certain pressure that comes with it that John Boyega just doesn’t need. Plus, he’s become quite the activist post-Star Wars, and it’s clear that this has led him to want to do more “meaningful” films that will potentially inspire people in different ways.

In the end, it’s his decision, and we need to respect him for that.

