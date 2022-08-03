AEW Fight Forever Gets Cover Image and Teaser

THQ Nordic and @AEW have joined forces to bring AEW: Fight Forever – @YUKES_AEW's latest creation – to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch!#AEWFightForever #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/j0t3kGSPf1 — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) August 3, 2022

AEW Fight Forever is aiming to be a big step forward for the wrestling company that has been around since 2019. AEW has set the wrestling world on fire in the best of ways, and even though its competition is finally stepping up to challenge it, All Elite Wrestling is pushing forward to make sure their names are remembered, and key among this is their desire to have a video game worthy of their roster. Today, new images and teasers were dropped for the game, and they reveal various things, not the least of which is the box art for the video game.

The teaser above showcases many ties to AEW proper including its ring announcer in Justin Roberts, and showing off the six cover wrestlers for the game. THQ Nordic also teases that more details for the game are going to be coming out in a presentation on August 12th, so stay tuned for that.

Furthermore, on the THQ website, it’s revealed that not only will there be special mini-games for you to play in the title, but you’ll indeed be able to make your own AEW superstar and go on a career mode against the talent within the roster. You’ll be able to earn points to improve if you win matches and complete certain objectives. Some of the pictures that were released in conjunction with some of this new information showed off new character models like for Thunder Rosa, Yuka Sakazaki, Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, and more.

A release date hasn’t been given as of yet, but they could be saving that for the presentation next week. Another thing we’re missing is the “big trailer” for games such as these, we wouldn’t be surprised if that happened next week as well.

Either way, AEW Fight Forever is shaping up to be something special.

Source: ComicBook.com