The Rings Of Power Gets New Featurette

If you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings, then there’s little doubt that you are at least intrigued by the upcoming series in The Rings of Power. Because while it may be a streaming service product, all the looks at the show have made it clear that this is aiming to be something quite special, and as a result, will be able to shine. To help enforce this notion, a new featurette has arrived, and in it, we not only see new looks at the show, but the cast and crew come out to reveal some interesting information about the show.

Not the least of which is exactly where this takes place in the lore of Tolkien’s world and why it’s so important:

“The Second Age is the great unfilmed story in Tolkien’s entire legendarium, with the forging of the rings and the Last Alliance, and we felt that that was the story that deserved to be told,” explains co-showrunner McKay.

Morfydd Clark also explains why her character is so important not just in the name she wields, but on the journey that she is on:

“Galadriel has been on a quest for over 1,000 years scouring Middle-earth searching for this elusive, undiscovered, very real evil,” she says. “Ultimately, she knows this danger exists, this evil has to be stopped.” Co-showrunner JD Payne adds that, “From the beginning we knew she couldn’t do this alone every good quest needs a fellowship,”

Indeed, and as the featurette continues, others note that this is the story of how the races we know from LOTR came to be “what we know them to be”, and that things will happen in a split second in this show that could change everything.

You’ll be able to start watching The Rings of Power for yourself on September 2nd.

