Warner Bros Discovery Releases Statements On Canceled Batgirl Film

Yesterday was truly something as multiple bombshells were dropped by Warner Bros Discovery. The newly-merged company revealed to the shock of all (especially those who were excited for them) that two movies that were done filming were canceled and not going to be released in theaters or on HBO Max. The first was the Scoob! Sequel that was very nearly done with its animation process, and the other was the Batgirl film that has been done filming for a while now.

There were all sorts of reports flying around about what it al meant and why it was happening at all. Some even thought they were false reports. But they weren’t, as Warner Bros Discovery eventually came out and made a definitive statement about things:

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a statement. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

While this won’t give comfort to many, it does at lease tease what is going on here. Because one of the rumors that had been flying around is that WBD wanted to wipe out some of what Warner Bros was doing, and for the DCEU, that included getting rid of the films that were going to “rewrite” some of what happened in the DCEU before. Both the Batgirl movie and The Flash film (which allegedly is VERY up in the air right now in terms of whether it’s on the chopping block next) both had Michael Keaton return as Batman, so if they’re both axed, and with Ben Affleck coming back soon…what will they reveal next?

