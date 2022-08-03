Cal Kestis Actor Talks About Live-Action Return Rumors

Image of Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a return to form for the franchise, especially in terms of single-player games that followed one constant protagonist, the red-headed Cal Kestis. There has been some speculation regarding the future of the game, whether a sequel will be in the offing, and whether it could cross over into the live-action world. Well, the Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan, has recently spoken about whether he would portray the character in a live-action story.

Fallen Order was a major financial success, having sold over 10 million copies, and although it wasn’t perfect, it was still a fan favorite. With its success, it would seem too silly to not make a sequel, which is why one was confirmed in January. This has the potential to turn into a franchise within a franchise, following the adventures of Kestis as he attempts to take down the Empire.

Back to the Cal Kestis actor, Monaghan shared his thoughts on a possible live-action Star Wars appearance, while also confirming there is interest to bring Jedi: Fallen Order character to the live-action field. In a recent interview, Monaghan said “Well of course there’s interest. That’s about all I can say. [Laughs]”.

Yes, we know this is quite underwhelming and obviously, the actor was bound to be tight-lipped about the whole thing, but it would be great to introduce the Jedi into this live-action world. Believe it or not, no video game character has made the jump to a live-action Star Wars film or series, so if this did happen, it would be an interesting addition.

It’s all kicking off quite nicely in the Star Wars universe in recent times, with film and TV series galore being thrown at us left right, and center. The brand-new Obi-Wan Kenobi series is the latest in a long line of shows revolving around the Star Wars universe, and the show recently saw a very sleek and shiny Darth Vader making his return. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor should hopefully hit shelves for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5 in 2023. Make sure you tune in to see what Cal is up to next.

