EA To Create A Free-to-Play Mobile Version of Skate

EA to release a new free-to-play Skate game, in the works is a possible mobile version of the game which will feature cross-play.

EA recently announced a new free-to-play live-service game Skate, developed Full Circle. They have confirmed that a mobile version of the game is undergoing development. Ever since the release of Skate 3 back in 2010 fans have been eagerly waiting for a new game in the series – a possible Skate 4. The next game in the installment is dubbed simply skate. Footage has recently been released promoting a new feature in the game called Collab Zone. A collaborative game mode which allows players to build structures for skating, such as buildings and ramps

The creative director of the game, Cuz Parry stated ”This isn’t a sequel. This is not a remake. Its not a reboot, a prequel, Its not any of that. Its not a remake or a remaster , whatever re’ you can do.” it’s a live service game. Which means that the games longevity is dependent on the consistency of update.

“There won’t be a Skate 5 through 10; we won’t be pumping them out all the time. We’re going to do this, we’re going to listen to what you guys say over time, and put the features that you guys want into it.”, Cuz added.

The game’s monetization model will be based off games such as Apex Legends or Call of Duty: Warzone, where money is generated from cosmetics. This means that the game will not be pay-to-win. “We are taking inspiration from games like Apex Legends or other popular titles that are free to play, where spending money is optional, and it’s mostly about cosmetics and convenience.” Isabelle Mocquard, head of product management at EA, said. The developers also plan on having seasonal drops and live events in the game.

EA has also planned to release a mobile version of the game that will feature cross-play and cross-progression with PC, PlayStation and Xbox players. As of right now we don’t know the release date for either of these platforms.

