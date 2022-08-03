Terraria Devs Could Develop Crossplay In The Future

“An exciting hill to climb to be sure, but one we are eager to attempt” Terraria Crossplay is said to be on the list for the team at Re-Logic. It seems that the company has their sights on possible Crossplay for PC-console-mobile. Head of Business Strategy Ted Murphy has stated, that their mobile and console team have been able to develop nearly in parallel on PC, which points to the possibility to bridge the three.

Terraria is currently available on most gaming platforms PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X – a considerably massive undertaking which is why Murphy is stressing that Re-Logic is making a huge “attempt” but is not making any promises.

With its 1.4.4 update Terraria will finally get gear loadouts – Re-Logic is said to be no stranger to adding great features to the game even though its been years after its release. The studio company worked on the Terraria project for almost a decade and doesn’t seem to slow down the updates even though they promise each time that “this will be the last one” So it would make sense that Murphy and the squad want to add such a popular feature.

Murphy previously told PC Gamer that the latest update Terraria was truly inspired by “unfinished business” and was not planned until the studio witnessed “an outpouring of fan love” last year. After that, many ideas popped up which the team wanted to notify and address “before development ceases and we focus fully on game two.”

Whatever Re-Logic’s next game is, one can’t rule out any more Terraria updates just yet. From the sounds of it, the team is not ready to let go of the game just yet – which is good news for fans.

source