Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Debut Tops Weekly UK Retail Charts

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released for the Nintendo Switch on July 29th to critical acclaim. Gfk (via GamesIndustry) has confirmed that the JRPG title is the biggest UK launch for the series to date. GFK sales for the week ending in July 30th have now been released, and to our surprise Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sits on the top.

Recent chart-topper, Horizon Forbidden West, dropped into second place. Guerrilla Games’ open-world title has topped all charts not once but several times in the past few months, due to the new PS5 bundle.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga keeps steady at third while Nintendo Switch Sports drops to fourth from second place. F1 22 has dropped from fifth place to sixth.

Other new debuts for the week, are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles -Shredder’s Revenge which sits in eighth (with Merge Games involving the published physical new version) and and Bandai Namco’s Digimon Survive stands in 10th place.

Here are the results for UK:

Title This Week Last Week Xenoblade Chronicles 3 1 N/A Horizon Forbidden West 2 1 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 3 3 Nintendo Switch Sports 4 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 4 F1 22 6 5 Minecraft 7 7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 8 N/A Animal Crossing: New Horizons 9 8 Digimon Survive 10 N/A

