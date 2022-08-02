Could John Wick Go To Space?

There are certain franchises in the world today that are based upon a simple word: escalation. Meaning that what they do in one movie they can’t simply go and do in another, it just doesn’t work that way. Not the least of which is that people would get bored if they just saw the same fights and chases all over again. That’s why series like Fast and Furious have gone to great lengths to try and “one up themselves” to the audience, and the John Wick franchise is the same way.

In fact, one of the reasons for the delay in the upcoming John Wick 4 is the fact that the director couldn’t think of a way at first to outpace what he did in the epic third film. So, naturally, fans are happy to put ideas on the table…even if they are slightly ludicrous. The director of the fourth film, Chad Stahelski, did note though that some ideas could indeed happen, including Wick killing people…in space.

“There’s a distinct possibility it could,” the filmmaker noted in an interview. “I don’t know if I’d be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky’s the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything.”

Indeed, and so far they’ve done all sorts of fight scenes that range from the brutal to the ludicrous and everything in between. Including fighting sword assassins on motorcycles and Wick using a horse to literal kick a man to death…it was awesome.

Space might be hard to pull off from a story standpoint, but in the world of assassins that he’s in…anything truly is possible.

Source: ComicBook.com