The Batgirl Movie Has Been Shelved?

DC Comics fans have definitely been in a bad mood as of late because it seems that just about anything that can happen to their movies and movie universe…is happening. Such as when at San Diego Comic-Con we got two main pieces of movie news, and it was just about movies we know are coming out this year. There was hope on the horizon when Ben Affleck was revealed to be coming back as Batman for the Aquaman sequel, and many hoped this would gain momentum…and then this Batgirl news hit.

According to sources, the Batgirl movie, which is already done for the record, is “going to be shelved”. As in, there are no current plans to release this movie either in theaters or in HBO Max as was originally planned for the flick. There are a few things to note here. One, this is not 100% confirmed, as in this didn’t come specifically from Warner Bros Discovery. Second, according to the sources the people at WBD are trying to work with the directors of the movie as well as star Leslie Grace in order to “move forward” with the movie, whatever that means.

Finally, this would indeed be a big blow for not just the DCEU (of which this was officially a part of), but for DC Comics movies as a whole. Because this was going to be another female-led film to follow in the footsteps of Wonder Woman and the Birds of Prey movie (the Black Canary is allegedly still coming, but after this announcement, who knows?). So having that representation slapped down because WBD feels the film “isn’t big enough” or “good enough” would not be the best way to ingratiate themselves to fans.

All in all, this is not the best time to be a DCEU fan, and hopefully better answers can come soon!

Source: The Wrap