My Hero Academia OVAs Now Available On Crunchyroll

If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia, you’re no doubt waiting for Season 6 to come around so you can see the big “war” arc that has been brewing for quite some time. Sadly, we’re not going to be getting that for another two months. That being said, if you’re looking for some new content in order to satisfy your craving for MHA, we honestly have some good news for you. Mainly in the fact that the two special OVAs that came out recently are now up on Crunchyroll for you to go and enjoy.

These one-off specials are entirely different in tone, and yet perfectly showcase how grand and fun My Hero Academia can be when it’s not dealing with villains. For example, the first OVA features many of the Pro-Heroes and students of both Class 1-A and 1-B getting drafted into a baseball battle to help settle a rivalry between two characters. The usual antics ensue.

Then, the other OVA takes place within Season 5 when Deku, Bakugo and Shoto were all put in the Endeavor Agency. This story showcases them trying to get a new villain of the streets, but are a bit baffled when they realize that the villain is one who does nothing more than making people laugh and it gets a bit chaotic.

True, you could argue that these stories really don’t go and add to the overall lore, but it’ll be at least something to keep you going as you try and wait for Season 6 to arrive. Being as we are pretty close to it, we likely will be getting a trailer for it soon, so you will have that to look forward to, and the upcoming season is arguably going to be the biggest one in the series given all that will happen.

