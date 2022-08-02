The Mortuary Assistant Looks Suitably Terrifying

If you’re feeling in the mood to be surrounded by cadavers whilst being terrorised by a leggy, balding demon, well, today’s your lucky day. The Mortuary Assistant is a new indie game that’s packed with supernatural horror and you can grab it now on Steam or Itch.io if you’re looking to test your mettle.

A first-person adventure that sees players stepping into the role of a Mortuary Sciences graduate who has been taken on as an apprentice at the infamous RiverFields Mortuary. Why is it infamous? If you’re not sure, bodies that don’t want to stay dead and the aforementioned leggy, balding demon that’s lurking around in this reveal trailer may give you a few clues. Check it out in all its creepy glory right here.

Obviously, this game will be a hit with horror lovers, but it also features some interesting gameplay features such as puzzle-solving and grimly realistic autopsy simulation activities as part of your job as the mortuary assistant. You’ll need to drain blood, make incisions and try to avoid being demonically possessed, which sounds like all sorts of chaos, to be honest. Balancing these tasks looks like it’ll be no small feat whilst being terrorised by the unknown forces of darkness, so players will need to try and hold it together to play through a story that has multiple endings based on the choices they make.

Patrick Ewald, owner and producer at DreadXP shared his enthusiasm for the release of The Mortuary Assistant in a press release.

Following a very successful demo released last October, and lots of positive buzz from PAX East 2022, The Mortuary Assistant has now officially been released for PC gamers worldwide. We’re proud of our collaboration with developer DarkStone Digital to create one of DreadXP’s biggest games to date, and we look forward to players discovering what secrets (and nightmares) wait ahead. Patrick Ewald, Owner, DreadXP

Brian Clarke, owner of DarkStone Digital and solo developer of The Mortuary Assistant added to these sentiments with some personal insight into his journey in creating the game.

Launching a game that you’ve worked on by yourself is like showing the world your high school journal. It’s deeply personal; you’re kind of afraid to let others see it, but you feel such a deep happiness when someone connects with it. I’m showing two years of blood, sweat, and tears to the world with The Mortuary Assistant. It’s exhilarating and terrifying, but I’m truly proud of what I’ve created. I’m excited for players to see what I’ve been working so hard on. Brian Clarke, Owner/Developer, DarkStone Digital

Anyway, if solving genuinely terrifying paranormal activity whilst surrounded by actual corpses sounds like your idea of a good night, then you can play The Mortuary Assistant today. It’s available now for PC via Steam and also on Itch.io.

Source – PR