Retro Horror Game Showcase, EEK3, is Almost Here

Now that July is over, we can all start gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year: spooky season! It’s basically October already for many of us, so the announcement of EEK3 is right on time. Gamers around the world may have been disappointed with other popular showcases canceling this year, but many others have continued with virtual showcases since the pandemic first began. Haunted PS1’s EEK3 is no exception.

A recent Tweet from Haunted PS1 announced that it is officially spooky season on Friday, August 19. The showcase is very specific in its niche: indie, horror, and low-fi ’90s and ’00s-inspired game aesthetics. The weird aesthetic is nostalgic for many in a time when games are often more cinematic. The announcement trailer connected to the Tweet below is a great example of the look the showcase goes for.

This year the spooky season starts early! Indie retro horror games showcase #EEK3 returns on Friday the 19th!

Showcasing a large variety of games dressed in glamorous low-fi aesthetics of the late 90s and early '00s

Get ready to celebrate COOL GAMES! #EEK32022 👻💀💿🥳 8/19/2022 pic.twitter.com/u74TWhN8zN — HauntedPS1 (@HauntedPs1) August 1, 2022

In March 2022, Haunted PS1 put out a call for submissions for indie game developers. According to their Twitter account, this year’s showcase is going to be better than ever. Considering how much work they have put into past showcases, that’s some exciting news! They have their past showcases still recorded on their YouTube channel if you have the chance to check them out.

In 2020, they also created a virtual show floor so that gamers could virtually walk around, interacting with the NPC hosts and watching game trailers. You can still download the game for Windows or Mac on their website here! Or you can just watch videos of other people walking around if you don’t feel like downloading. We love the intro to the 2020 virtual show floor too:

“After they demolished the mall, the old dirt patch on the edge of town stayed untended for coming up on two years. Until tonight. On the way back from a late-night walk you passed by the familiar vacant spot – only to find that it was vacant no longer. A cubic monolith of glass and steel, stretching heavenward, stood where that morning there had been nothing. From within – bright lights, electric sounds, bitcrushed music. And the very faint echo of shrieks and moans. It’s late already. Looks like you’ll be coming home a little later still…” EEK3 2020

There’s clearly so much love for the games here. We can’t wait to see what great retro indie horror games are announced August 19.

Source