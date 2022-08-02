Hokko Life Will Fill The Animal Crossing-Shaped Void In Your Heart

After a year in Early Access on Steam, the incredibly cute and chilled-out life sim Hokko Life will be making its way onto consoles, it’s been revealed. The game, which gives strong Animal Crossing-meets-Stardew Valley vibes, will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 27, alongside the existing PC version.

The game’s console launch reveal from Team 17 and Wonderscope Games also came along with a new trailer, which showcases some of the cosy caper’s cute gameplay features. Check it out for yourself here to get a feel for everything Hokko Life.

The game’s central focus is all about creating a community, which players are encouraged to cultivate and customise to their heart’s content. Starting out in the village of Hokko, players are tasked with near enough complete creative freedom and can make use of their workshop and its 3D design tool to construct and create their own towns, villages and other spaces. Players are given a truly granular level of creative freedom in Hokko Life, where everything from the colour, fabric, and angle of the pillow on a chair can be edited to suit their tastes.

The game has had mostly positive feedback during its Early Access period, during which time it has been regularly updated with additional content and gameplay mechanics. These have seen the game expand into new locations, such as a city centre locale with the Super Shopper update and a workable rural setting with the Farming update. Additional content such as extra cosmetic items and improved narrative experiences at the beginning of the action have also been put in place.

This looks like one to check out if you’re after a new cosy, chill game with plenty of customisation features. Hokko Life is available on Steam for PC now and will launch on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 27.

