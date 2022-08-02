House of the Dragon Aiming To Tell Strong Stories About Its Female Characters

EXCLUSIVE 🐉



Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower are the pair at the heart of #HouseOfTheDragon.



It's about "the patriarchy’s perception of women," says Miguel Sapochnik. "They’d rather destroy themselves than see a woman on the throne."



READ MORE: https://t.co/hJ2m8HQXk1

The first ever Game of Thrones spinoff is just weeks away from release via House of the Dragon, and this one is definitely going to have a different feel to GOT in various ways. Not the least of which are the true main characters on which we’re going to focus on. Including how according to showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, one of the key storylines is going to be about how the patriarchy views the women who are coming into power over them.

And at the core of this are two women who are bound to literally stir things up:

“One day, she said, ‘This would be much more interesting if it was about the two main female characters, rather than the male characters,'” Sapochnik remembered. “‘If you really focused in on the patriarchy’s perception of women, and the fact that they’d rather destroy themselves than see a woman on the throne.’ That wasn’t a perspective I have ever told before. I think it made this show feel more contemporary too.”

They grow up in the same backyard, which happens to be the royal court,” it was added. “But Alicent is better at conforming to the requirements of court maneuvers, and Rhaenyra is humming with the fire of old Targaryenism. It’s like an ally that lives inside her, and she has to learn when to dampen that fire and when to trust it. She’s surrounded by a trail of ashes.”

While it’s true that Game of Thrones had many female characters in prominent roles, including the fan-favorite character of Daenerys, you could argue that their “main character status” wasn’t as grand or as important as other characters like with Jon Snow. But here, the women are going to be at the forefront, and that will make House of the Dragon very interesting to watch as we see how it all unfolds.

