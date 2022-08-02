F1 Manager 2022 is the first in a new series of Formula 1 titles. Unlike the traditional Formula 1 racing games, F1 Manager 2022 is going to be about winning races off the track rather than on it. Like the Football Manager series that is undoubtedly the inspiration for F1 Manager, the game will be all about how players manage their staff, drivers, car development, and the other intricacies of running a successful team at the world’s highest level of motorsport. Simply put, while F1 2022 is for gamers who want to throw a Ferrari or Mercedes Formula 1 car around Silverstone, Monza, and Spa, F1 Manager 2022 is for players who want to get the team to the circuit and hand the car off to their star driver for the race weekend. As such a different game from the Formula 1 racing games most fans are familiar with, there are a lot of questions surrounding F1 Manager 2022. Questions like, will F1 Manager 2022 be on Steam?

Will F1 Manager 2022 be on Steam?

Yes, F1 Manager 2022 will be on Steam at launch. The game will also be available on PC on the Epic Games Store for those who prefer that storefront. All gamers who pre-purchase F1 Manager 2022 before the launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store will benefit from 5 days of early access and 10% off the cost of the game. Check out the Steam page for the game right here. The Epic Games Store page can be found here.

For all of the latest info on F1 Manager 2022 in the run-up to launch, be sure to check back regularly.