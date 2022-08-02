Masahiro Sakurai Confirms End of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tradition

Posting daily Smash Ultimate screens has been part of my workday ritual for a while now…but it's looking like I'll run out sometime in August.



I even took around 200 new ones as we were wrapping up development, so it's hard to believe they're already gone. Time sure does fly! pic.twitter.com/MbIGtcRJxI — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 1, 2022

Masahiro Sakurai is the man behind Super Smash Bros in all the ways that matter, and he is 100% the face of the game’s development, which is why he was front and center for all the major announcements for the title. Including the now legendary E3 presentation where he revealed that “Everyone Is Here!” for the Ultimate title, and personally broke down every single major new character in the game as time went on, including the DLC characters in both Fighter Passes. However, there was another tradition that he was fond of that gamers are now sadly going to watch end.

If you are a fan of his Twitter feed, you’ll know that Masahiro Sakurai would post all sorts of unique screenshots of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Some were fun, others were more comedy based, some showed epic moments, and others were more about the “grandness of the shot.” However, as revealed yesterday by the legendary creator, he’s…almost out.

Specifically, he notes that when Ultimate was near the end of its production (main production to be clear), he took over 200 screenshots and would post them on Twitter, but sometime in August, he’s going to be out. And while we all know that fans will be like “just jump back in and take more”, he’s clearly not going to do that. It’s a sad day, but an inevitable one.

Just as inevitable though are the many questions about Sakurai and his future, not just with Super Smash Bros, but gaming in general. There have been many rumors about his health, retirement, and the end of the Smash series as a whole. He’s already admitted that IF there is another one, it won’t be as large in roster or scope as Ultimate.

So is this the first of many endings to come? We’ll have to wait and see.

