How Ms. Marvel’s Set Pieces Were Saved Thanks to The Multiverse

Ms. Marvel was a bit more broad in terms of global setpieces than you might have guessed. The “Jersey City Girl” didn’t just stay in New Jersey, but went to Pakistan and even to the past in order to figure out her true family history. But in order to deliver on such grand things, they needed to be shot in places that could pass for all these places, right? But while they did that, cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin noted that it was the Multiverse that helped explain why a key location was NOT the same as the one in the real world for very interesting reasons:

“I will add this one thing that happened, which is really interesting. We had a location for the Karachi Railway Station, and it was a railway station in Bangkok that was really amazing,” O’Loughlin explained. “And when we first saw that location, [director] Sharmeen [Obaid-Chinoy] said, ‘Listen, we can’t use this because Karachi Railway Station doesn’t look like this.’ It has elements that are similar to the Karachi one, but it’s nothing like it. And I said, ‘Well, okay, but it’s an amazing railway station. There’s a lot of production value here that we can get from this location, and I think we should really consider it.’ And it was the only time that Sharmeen and I had, I wouldn’t call it a creative difference, but it’s that push, pull thing that a director and a cinematographer often do to get the best out of each other and to get the best for the scene.

It’s really important for Sharmeen that it’s true to the Karachi Railway Station. And then something popped into my mind, and it was the Multiverse. And it was just then that there was all this stuff about how one of the shows had gone to air and this idea of the Multiverse had really come to the fore. And so I went, ‘Oh my God, that’s the end.’ And so I said to Sharmeen, ‘Listen, this location is Karachi, but it’s just in an alternate universe.’ And I spoke to her about this multiverse idea, and then she came around to it, and we ended up shooting there, and she loved the railway station. Thank God for the Multiverse!”

So yeah, that pretty much sums up one way the Multiverse can be used to explain away differences. In fact, the Multiverse is one reason why Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel herself) was adamant why the MCU was NOT Earth 616 as stated in the second Doctor Strange movie. But that’s another story for another time…

Source: ComicBook.com