Sea of Thieves Season 7 Content Reveal Video Released

Sea of Thieves, the open world co-op adventure from developer Rare has just received a new video drop detailing the new content arriving in Season 7.

First things first, you’ll now be able to purchase your very own ship and name it to you liking! There are three different ships which all sit at different pricing points. The ships are customizable – edit your interior as you see fit with furniture and interesting trinkets. To make your mode of transport even more characterful, any wear and tear which happens to occur on the ship will be saved and carried on through to the next session – that is if you don’t decide to paint over it.

The content reveal also introduces “Milestones” which bring about rewards for your ship when you complete them. A new group of settlers have also been added into each outpost called “The Sovereigns”, if you bring your loot to the Sovereigns you’ll be able to use a harpoon to offload your loot, making the process slightly easier.

The game has also introduced a ton of new cosmetic content for your pirate, there are summer themed items, the perilous content pack for your sails and pirate and also the regal “Courage of Captaincy” clothing set.

The Pirate Emporium also brings about new items such as weapons, a new emote bundle and a new Wrecker Wrangler ship set.

There is also a ton of other fun content coming to the game, so make sure you check out the Season 7 video down below:

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC and Xbox. Players with Xbox Games Pass have access to the game as part of their subscription. Season 7 drops on August the 4th.