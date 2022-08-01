The Flash to End Its Run With Shortened Season 9

If it wasn’t already obvious before, the Arrowverse is dead. The last remaining holdout was The Flash, and now, that has confirmed to be coming to an end. However, unlike its Arrowverse counterparts in Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, it was already renewed for a new season and thus it was going to be able to wrap up its story. Now though, we know that it’ll be a shorter season than last, as it’ll have 13-episodes to literally run out the clock.

Filming of the final season is going to happen soon alongside other shows like Superman & Lois, and according to the showrunner, this will be a good last sprint.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Fans of LOT and Batwoman will no doubt wish that THEY had gotten their true “final chapter”, but oh well.

The real question here is going to be one of quality, because the last few seasons have been blasted by fans for various reasons, not the least of which was the use of the character Iris West (played by Candice Patton).

Hopefully this show sends the Arrowverse out in style, because it made an impact that cannot be denied, nor truly replicated.

