Basically Homeless Turns His Toilet Into A Gaming Rig

The best thing about the internet is that you will find stuff that almost certainly shouldn’t exist, but somebody will do it anyway just for the lols. One such creator goes by the name of Basically Homeless who has decided to spend his God-given time creating a gaming toilet.

Did anyone ask for this? Ehhh kinda. The video and the parts have been sponsored by a local computer shop who financed the challenge. The Youtuber, fed up with Switch and Steamdeck gaming on the toilet decided fit his tank with a motherboard tray, a suitable amount of airflow, a self created “water wall” which separate the toilets plumbing and the PC’s tech from each other and a cool blue light.

As a result of this endeavour, Basically Homeless says they now know “more about plumbing than [they] ever thought [they] would.”

The challenge wasn’t without pitfalls though – the toilet did end up mistakenly leaking onto his prized computer parts which could have damaged the PC. Luckily the parts dried off and managed to function without any issues!