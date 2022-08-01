Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is Now The Best Selling Game on the US Switch eShop

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the JRPG from Monolith studios, hits widespread acclaim becoming the best selling digital game on the US eShop.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 the open-world action RPG from Monolith Studios released last week Friday to widespread critical acclaim. The title has been praised by critics for it’s unique story telling, exciting new mechanics and rewarding side content.

As you’d imagine, with a positive reception comes positive sales, which is exactly the case with this JRPG. Over on the Nintendo US eShop, the game has been listed as the best selling game. Overtaking the likes of Mario Kart 8, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft, Stardew Valley, and other hit titles. Some other new releases have also been performing quite well, Digimon Survive sits at fourth place and LIVE A LIVE sits at eighth place.

For those of you unfamiliar with the story, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tell the tale of Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus who journey through a warring world with a dark secret. Players will traverse this exciting world to uncover who the mysterious evil is behind the war.

Xenoblade Chronicles first released on the Wii, was then ported to the 3DS, and then received a semi-sequel once again on the Wii. The franchise really saw it’s first successes when Xenoblade Chronicles 2 released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017.



