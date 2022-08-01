Sony Removes Accolades from Playstation 5

Sony will remove the Accolades feature on PlayStation 5 in Fall 2022. This feature allows players to rate each other after an online game. Not all games are eligible, but the most significant issue faced by this feature is that no one uses it. Sony’s words, not mine.

“In fall of 2022, the Accolades feature on PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported,” declared the company. “The feature hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another.”

The goal of this feature was to promote good behavior in online games. Toxicity is rampant in many communities, so Sony wanted to highlight a more positive gaming experience. The Accolades feature came with the PlayStation 5 at launch, but its days are now numbered.

Some online multiplayer games support this Accolades feature, such as Rainbow 6 Siege or Mortal Kombat. At the end of a game, a Give Accolade screen appears prompting players to give feedback on one of their teammates or opponents. There are four different Accolades: Helpful, Welcoming, Good sport, Leader.

All accolades are anonymous. To prevent abusing this system, you can’t send accolades to the same player more than once every 12 hours. You can’t send an accolade to your friends or to people you blocked. Why would you recommend playing with someone you blocked either way?

Sony is now ditching this feature, as it didn’t meet its expected success. The main cause might be the obscure communication around this feature, leading many players to not even know they could give and receive Accolades on PlayStation 5.

Before the Accolades feature disappears this Fall, you can check out if you received any yet. From the home screen or control center, select your profile by clicking on your profile picture. Choose Accolades, and discover if people like you. Or not.