No Man’s Sky Patch 3.98 Is Out Now; Adds New Missions, Fixes Visual Issues And More

No Man's Sky Patch 3.98 is out now for Xbox, PC and PlayStation consoles. The update fixes a number of bugs and visual issues.

Hello Games has recently update the space exploration title No Man’s Sky. This new update fixes issues that we experienced when the “Endurance” update was dropped on July the 20th. If you guys missed it, the Endurance update essentially overhauls the Freighter building system, allowing players to extend their Freighter with observation decks and catwalks. It’s quite cool because it gives players a wider view of the galaxy surrounding them.

Update 3.98 fixes a couple of visual glitches with freighter parts, and with freighter engines. The Infestation Nexus missions have also been fixed leading players directly to their targeted planets. Leviathan missions have also been fixed, whereby previous missions would persist beyond the end of the expedition.

The update has also added two new additional parts to the freighter: an internal staircase and a set of exterior stairs. Also, if you add a ladder in your freighter a room will automatically be added above it.

Endurance 3.98

Bug fixes

Fixed a visual glitch that could occur when the player stood on very steep ledges or railings.

Fixed an issue that could cause some Leviathan-specific missions to persist beyond the end of the expedition.

Infestation Nexus missions now correctly lead players to the target planet.

Fixed a number of visual issues with freighter engines.

Improved the messaging during combat at Sentinel Pillars during Nexus missions.

Fixed a number of collision issues in freighter bases.

Fixed a case where freighter rooms with ladders could prevent other parts in the base from being powered.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from building inside another player’s freighter base, even with the correct multiplayer permissions.

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to become stuck when jetpacking into the freighter bridge teleporter.

Fixed an issue that caused some NPCs to give dialog from the wrong quest the first time they were interacted with.

Starships can no longer be purchased or exchanged while your current ship is being salvaged, to prevent issues were inventories and stats of your current ship were displaced.

Placing a ladder in a freighter now automatically adds a room above it.

Fixed an issue that caused NPC ship labels to have the incorrect pilot name in pirate space stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented freighter upgrades related to frigate speed and fuel usage from working correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Vy’keen face shape customisation from being available in the Appearance Modifier.

Fixed an issue that prevented organic frigates from making contact if discovered in uninhabited systems.

Fixed an issue that prevented summoning a freighter immediately after acquiring a new organic frigate.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect information to appear on the frigate UI (such as ‘flesh status’) after viewing the Leviathan.

The visibility of the ‘feed’ slot for organic frigates has been improved.

Fixed a number of minor visual issues with freighter base parts.

Fixed an issue that allowed unwanted bases to appear around specific Nexus mission locations.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nexus missions involving activated Cadium to fail to initiate.

The visuals of the freighter Nutrition Room have been improved.

Two additional freighter base parts have been added: an internal staircase and a set of exterior stairs.

Fixed a number of shadowcasting glitches on freighter exterior bases.

Fixed a rare case where players would not receive a Dream Aerial from fleet mission after a mission was totally destroyed, or after adjusting the system clock.

Fixed a number of PlayStation 4 specific crashes.

No Man’s Sky is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S