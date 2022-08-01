King’s Canyon Map Gets An Apex Legends Update

Apex Legends’ new season is inbound and as such, the game has been getting a few updates. On top of the game’s level cap being increased after longstanding player demand, one of the game’s most iconic maps is also getting a bit of a makeover. King’s Canyon was the game’s original map and it’s going to be getting another set of changes to roll with the upcoming Season 14 content.

In a new developer blog post over on the Apex Legends website, the game’s Senior Level Designer Michael Shannon has detailed some of the new additions to King’s Canyon. It’s explained that the map will be getting a new POI called Relic, which is essentially the salvaging and rebuilding of the previously sunken Skull Town and Thunderdome areas. Relic is the name of the area presided over by a gigantic skull in the centre and will form a battleground that’s designed to inspire Skull Town nostalgia amongst players.

The game will also be getting a boost to its lighting with the addition of a new skybox. This should work to improve the game’s sense of immersion and improve overall visuals even further.

On top of the new features, modifications to some of the map’s existing location points have been made. These include alterations to popular hotspots such as the Cage, Hillside and Relay POIs. The caged tower has been opened up somewhat and had a bit of its height shaved off, while the hillside structure has had its defensible interior spaces hulled out to make the platforms more visible and speed up confrontations in this area. Broken Relay has also had some modifications made, with its zipline functionality being restored, and its name being changed to Basin.

For the full breakdown of all the changes coming to the King’s Canyon map in Apex Legends, you can check out the latest developer blog over on their website. Season 14 kicks off on August 9 and will introduce new Legend Vantage as well as a whole host of new ‘Hunted’-themed content.

