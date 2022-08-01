Apex Legends Level Cap Increase Incoming, Finally

The upcoming update to Apex Legends will usher in a much-requested feature from the game’s community. The level cap will finally be getting a raise, for only the second time in the game’s history.

Up until now, Respawn Entertainment has only raised the game’s level cap once, from 100 to 500. That was in the first year of Apex Legends back in 2019. As such, players have been waiting a fairly long time for another raising of the level cap. However, it’s now been confirmed that the game’s Season 14 will be bringing in a new, prestige-like system which will take the level cap up even higher.

As reported in VGC, the level cap increase will take place by allowing players to loop through levels 1-500 three further times, taking the level cap up to 2000. Upon reaching level 500, players will loop back around to start through the ranks again from level one, in a similar style to prestige systems in other games. Respawn Entertainment’s experience design director Aaron Rutledge shed more light on the level cap increase during a developer panel event.

When we launched Apex we had an account max level of 100, which would get you about 30 Apex Packs by the time you hit max level. Then in year one we raised that to level 500, which allowed players to earn about 200 Apex Packs. In Season 14 the time has come to lift that cap even higher and expand what our most engaged players can dig into. We’re going to expand the max level cap by looping through 1-500 three additional times, essentially raising the level cap to 2,000. Aaron Rutledge, via VGC

Rutledge also explained that this new system will “add an additional 345 Apex Packs to what you can earn by account progression, and that raises the total number of Apex Packs you can earn by playing to 544.” This will then unlock an Heirloom reward, so there’s a pretty strong incentive in place for those who’re looking to grind through the new system to reach level 2000.

Season 14 of Apex Legends gets underway on August 9.

