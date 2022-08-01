Cyberpunk: Edgerunners New Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

A new trailer for the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was revealed on Monday. The series is animated by Studio Trigger and will begin airing in September exclusively on Netflix. CD Projekt Red will be co-producing the series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Staff and Info

Hiroyuki Imaishi, most notably known for directing the iconic anime series Kill la Kill, will be directing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Kaneko Yoshiyuki (Promare) will serve as the assistant director. Yoshiki Usa (Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars Visions – The Elder) will be handling the script for the series. Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia) is in charge of the character designs and will work as the chief animation director. Akira Yamaoka (Somali and the Forest Spirit) will produce the soundtrack while Hiromi Wakabayashi is the creative director for the series.

The official CD Projekt Red Twitter account released casting information with some widely known voice actors that will be part of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cast.

David will be voiced by KENN (Leopold Vermillion – Black Clover, Hibito Nanba – Space Brothers)

Lucy will be voiced by Aoi Yūki (Tanya – Saga of Tanya the Evil, Tamaki Kotatsu – Fire Force)

Maine will be voiced by Hiroki Touchi (Estarossa – Seven Deadly Sins, Tesshin Kataoka – Ace of the Diamond)

Dorio will be voiced by Michiko Kaiden (Rico Brzenska – Attack on Titan, Michelle – OBSOLETE)

Kiwi will be voiced by Takako Honda (Hone-Onna – Hell Girl, Anko – Naruto)

Pilar will be voiced by Wataru Takagi (Zoro – One Piece, Obito Uchiha – Naruto: Shippuden)

Rebecca will be voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Ōmae – Sound! Euphonium, Ordinary Person – Akudama Drive)

Faraday will be voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue (Kakashi – Naruto, Kuraha – Noragami)

Gloria will be voiced by Yurika Hino (Mei Terumi – Naruto: Shippuden, Tsukiko Tachibana – Domestic Girlfriend)

Ripperdoc will be voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami – Jujutsu Kaisen, Overhaul – My Hero Academia)

The series released an 11-minute video back in June with Executive Producer Rafał Jaki and original story writer Bartosz Sztybor discussing behind-the-scenes footage, giving fans an inside look at the production behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The opening sequence for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was released back in July. The theme song “This Fffire” is performed by the Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand, who also performed the ending theme “Do You Want To?” for the anime series Paradise Kiss. You can watch the official opening below on Netflix Anime’s official YouTube channel:

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. Synopsis via the official website

Source: Official Twitter & YouTube