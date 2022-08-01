Project L Will Be Free To Play

Project L, a new fighting game set in the world of League of Legends, has now been confirmed to be a free-to-play title when it eventually releases. The game is being developed by Riot Games, with two fighting game veterans taking charge of the project.

Tom Cannon and his brother Tony Cannon announced Project L in 2019. The two brothers are the original founders of the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), as well as a rollback netcode program called GCPO. In a new video, Tom Cannon gives fans an update about where the game is at in development, as well as the reveal of new character Illaoi. The video can be viewed below.

In the new update, Tom Cannon discusses how the development team is working on finishing up the core mechanics of the game, which will be an assist-based fighter with two champions per team. The studio is now focused on developing new champions, as well as features that are linked to competitive modes and social systems. He ends the video by saying that fans can expect to see one more update on the game later this year.

In a separate blog post, the team goes over its approach to developing characters in depth. The team mentions that its ultimate goal is always to have a diverse and inclusive roster that speaks to a variety of fans, as well as makes use of a large number of characters in the League of Legends world.

Illaoi was released in League of Legends almost seven years ago. The team describes her as follows: “Illaoi is the Truth Bearer of Nagakabouros, the deity of life, ocean storms, and motion, who is often depicted as a colossal Kraken. Illaoi and her people come from the Serpent Isles, an island archipelago that includes Bilgewater and her home island of Buhru.”

In terms of gameplay in Project L, her unique fighting style involves spirit tentacles and a heavy golden idol. She’s described as a slower but hard-hitting character who is easy to pick up, but hard to master.

